MCSO: Full freeway closure on SB I-894 due to shots fired incident

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports a full freeway closure on southbound I-894 from Oklahoma Avenue due to a shots fired investigation.

Meanwhile, there's a significant police presence near Armour Avenue and Scot Drive in New Berlin -- not far from Eisenhower Middle School.

Police presence at Armour Avenue and Scot Drive in New Berlin

An alert by police there went out directing residents to shelter in place while they search for possibly armed suspects tied to the incident on the interstate.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene in New Berlin -- and we will update this post when more information is available.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic map