MCSO: 52 calls in 10 hours due to New Year's Day road conditions

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to 52 calls due to road conditions during a 10-hour period on New Year's Day.

According to a tweet from MCSO, the calls came in between 2 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Jan. 1.

Twenty-three of those calls were for property damage crashes and two others were for personal injury crashes.

Sheriff's deputies also responded to 27 disabled vehicles amid the snowfall and dropping temperatures, which created slick road conditions across southeastern Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office reminds drivers to reduce speed to match road conditions and wear a seatbelt.

