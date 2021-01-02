Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: 52 calls in 10 hours due to New Year's Day road conditions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crash on I-94 westbound near 35th Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to 52 calls due to road conditions during a 10-hour period on New Year's Day.

According to a tweet from MCSO, the calls came in between 2 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Jan. 1.

Twenty-three of those calls were for property damage crashes and two others were for personal injury crashes.

Sheriff's deputies also responded to 27 disabled vehicles amid the snowfall and dropping temperatures, which created slick road conditions across southeastern Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office reminds drivers to reduce speed to match road conditions and wear a seatbelt.

Snowfall makes driving treacherous throughout southeast Wisconsin

The New Year's Day snowfall caused big issues for drivers in southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 1.