The Brief A Wisconsin man was arrested for OWI, and police found a pitcher of beer in his vehicle. Police said they also found cocaine and drug paraphernalia during searches. If convicted, it would be the man's fourth OWI offense.



A Wisconsin man was arrested for operating under the influence on Thanksgiving, and police officers found a pitcher of beer and more in his vehicle.

Police in McFarland, southeast of Madison in Dane County, said an officer spotted the vehicle driving on Broadhead Street without any lights on around 1:40 a.m. that morning.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, police said the driver "immediately" got out, put his hands up, got on the ground and said: "You got me."

According to the police department, the officer found cocaine in the driver's pocket. A half-full pitcher of beer, taken from a local bar, was on the passenger side floorboard. Mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia were also found during a search.

The 40-year-old Deerfield man was arrested for OWI after performing standardized field sobriety tests. If convicted, it would be his fourth OWI offense.