McDonald’s location offers iPhones to new hires in light of labor shortage, according to sign

A McDonald’s restaurant might be offering iPhones to new hires.

That’s at least what one hiring sign says, according to a Twitter user who snapped a picture of a red and yellow poster from outside the store.

The photo, captured by @Brogawd_, was shared Sunday evening.

"McDonald’s Now Hiring," the sign reads. "Free iPhone."

However, the location’s sign did not forget to include fine print that says: "After 6 months employment & meet employment criteria."





The tweet has gone viral with more than 219,400 likes and 34,600 retweets as of Monday.

Thousands of users shared their thoughts on the hiring strategy with most criticizing or poking fun at the offer. Others questioned whether the iPhones would be older models or whether employees would quit their jobs after six months.

FOX Business did not immediately hear back from the Twitter user who captured the viral photo or McDonald’s USA.

It is currently unclear which McDonald’s location this hiring sign belongs to – if it is legitimate. Nor is it clear whether the location is corporate or franchise-owned.

However, the global fast food chain is competing with other restaurants that are hiring nationwide.

The service industry has been facing a worker shortage despite coronavirus vaccination efforts, according to FOX Business .

Several chain restaurants have significantly expanded hiring initiatives with special recruitment days that fast-track interview candidates into open roles, including Taco Bell, KFC, Firehouse Subs and more.

Meanwhile, other fast food companies are offering pay raises or sign-on bonuses, according to the Associated Press – which named McDonald’s and Chipotle as examples.