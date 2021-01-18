Mayor urges unaffiliated phase 1A groups to request COVID-19 vaccine

The City of Milwaukee has vaccinated more than 1,000 people so far — and is working to increase that five-fold by the end of next week!

Mayor Tom Barrett is urging unaffiliated groups and individuals that fall into phase 1A — to request a COVID-19 vaccine.

Specifically those in the home healthcare sector.

"I think we’ve had a very orderly ramp-up but we want to keep it ramping up, keep it going," the mayor said.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

As the city of Milwaukee ramps up its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Wisconsin Center...

"What jumped out at me right away was home health care," Mayor Barrett said.

He says that of the 1,116 people who have been vaccinated so far — the city's data shows "unaffiliated" groups and individuals in home health care have not yet been reached at a level they're hoping for. And reminds that they too are included in phase 1a.

"Home healthcare is far more diverse and people who work in home healthcare are much more likely to be from our community, both on the north side and on the south side," he said.

Those eligible to be immunized in the current phase can request the vaccine at healthyMKE.com

"Healthymke.com is our matchmaker," he said. "Once that data is entered into the system, you will be contacted as to where to go for a vaccination."

Mayor Barrett says he expects about 3,500 more people to be vaccinated this week and is requesting 5,000 more doses for next.

"We’ve been told that our request for 5,000 is the largest the state will have received," he said.

At the state level, Governor Tony Evers on Monday visited a vaccination clinic at UW-Green Bay.

it's one of the largest in the state, with a capacity to provide more than 10,000 vaccines each week as doses become available.

Through HealthyMKE.com you can also register for updates to learn exactly when Milwaukee moves into the next phase.