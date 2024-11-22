Mayor Johnson honors Alderman Brostoff in ceremonial file signing

The Brief Mayor Cavalier Johnson will ceremonially sign two Common Council files on Friday. Both were sponsored by the late Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. Major Johnson offers comments honoring the work and the spirit Alderman Brostoff brought to his legislative positions.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson ceremonially signed two Common Council files on Friday, Nov. 22. Both were sponsored by the late Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

"Both of these pieces of legislation are significant in their own right because they are seeking to advance our city and move Milwaukee forward," said Mayor Johnson.

The first file authorizes the Environmental Collaboration Office to seek clean energy tax credits to support various projects in Milwaukee. The second is a zoning change to advance River Trail Commons, a unique co-housing project in Brostoff’s Third Aldermanic District.

Major Johnson also offered comments honoring the work and the spirit Alderman Brostoff brought to his legislative positions.

"We all remember him for many reasons, one of which was his desire to move government in the right direction. And a big part of the reason why I wanted to sign these files and do it publicly, is to honor Jonathan and to honor the spirit that he brought to his work," said Mayor Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Additional speakers shared details of the River Trails Commons project.

The Source The information in this post was provided by the Office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson.



