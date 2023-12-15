Mayim Bialik out as host of 'Jeopardy!,' actress confirms

article

Mayim Bialik confirmed Friday she has been let go as a host of "Jeopardy!"

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy"

The "Big Bang Theory" actress added that she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy this year for hosting the show and "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded her post.

A representative for Bialik confirmed her departure to Fox News Digital. Representatives for Sony and "Jeopardy!" co-host Ken Jennings did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The official "Jeopardy!" Instagram account shared a statement about Bialik's exit on Friday afternoon.

"Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!'," the post read. "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’."

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials," the statement concluded.

Bialik and Jennings were among the rotating guest hosts of the trivia game show following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. The television personality, who hosted "Jeopardy!" for a record-breaking 37 seasons, died in November 2020 at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In September 2021, Bialik and Jennings were tapped to host the show through the end of season 38 while executives searched for a permanent new host. However, the two were named the permanent alternating co-hosts of "Jeopardy!" in July 2022.

Prior to hosting "Jeopardy!," Jennings was the quiz show's most successful contestant in history. The Washington native holds the record for longest "Jeopardy!" winning streak, notching 74 consecutive wins over five months in 2004.

In May, Bialik stepped back from hosting the remaining episodes of the show's 39th season in solidarity with the WGA strike. Jennings replaced the "Blossom" alum as host of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in August after she declined to return until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended.

Jennings has served as the solo host of "Jeopardy" since season 40 debuted in September. Both Bialik and Jennings earned Emmy Award nods for outstanding host of a game show this year along with "Wheel of Fortune's" Pat Sajak, "Family Feud's" Steve Harvey and "Password's" Keke Palmer.

The Emmy Awards will be held on Jan. 15, 2024, after the ceremony was delayed due to the strikes.

