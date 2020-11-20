Mayfair shooting victims taken to 2 hospitals, conditions unknown

A handful of victims were taken out of Mayfair Mall on stretchers -- and taken to hospitals. The condition of those eight shooting victims is unknown at this hour. But they are being treated at Froedtert Hospital and Children's Wisconsin.

Froedtert Hospital tells FOX6 News it received seven of the patients.

The hospitals were notified around 3 p.m. about the shooting incident. Both trauma teams prepared to receive patients.

Significant police presence at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

FOX6 News talked to people near the shooting scene -- about the horror.

"My immediate thought was it sounded like one of the floor fixtures in Macy’s hitting the marble floor. Kind of that sharp sound. But it was so loud and I think that’s because we were so close to it let it in that same second I knew right away with a gunshot," said Jill Wooley of Elkhorn.

