Expand / Collapse search

Mayfair shooting victims taken to 2 hospitals, conditions unknown

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Victims of Mayfair Mall shooting taken to hospitals

Eight people were shot and taken to area hospitals after a suspect fired multiple shots at Mayfair Mall on Friday afternoon. The condition of those victims has not yet been released.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A handful of victims were taken out of Mayfair Mall on stretchers -- and taken to hospitals. The condition of those eight shooting victims is unknown at this hour. But they are being treated at Froedtert Hospital and Children's Wisconsin.

Froedtert Hospital tells FOX6 News it received seven of the patients.

The hospitals were notified around 3 p.m. about the shooting incident. Both trauma teams prepared to receive patients.

Significant police presence at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

FOX6 News talked to people near the shooting scene -- about the horror.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"My immediate thought was it sounded like one of the floor fixtures in Macy’s hitting the marble floor. Kind of that sharp sound. But it was so loud and I think that’s because we were so close to it let it in that same second I knew right away with a gunshot," said Jill Wooley of Elkhorn.

Again, the conditions of the seven adults and one teenager injured in the shooting has not been released.

Wauwatosa PD: 8 wounded in mall shooting; perpetrator on the run
slideshow

Wauwatosa PD: 8 wounded in mall shooting; perpetrator on the run

There is a significant police presence at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa amid a report of shots fired inside of the mall on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Shoppers, workers describe scene of Mayfair Mall shooting
slideshow

Shoppers, workers describe scene of Mayfair Mall shooting

Shoppers and workers explain what they saw and heard Friday afternoon as shots rang out at Mayfair Mall.