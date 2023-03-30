Mayfair Mall shooting sentence; 18-year-old in court

The 18-year-old charged in connection to the 2020 shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa was in court for sentencing Thursday, March 30.

Xavier Sevilla was 15 years old at the time. In January, he pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon. Five other criminal counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors said Sevilla punched someone while on an escalator at Mayfair. When that person's friends rushed him, Sevilla allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.

Xavier Sevilla

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Footage from 2020 shooting at Mayfair Mall

Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's. Eight people ended up in the hospital, but all of them survived.

Sevilla was caught trying to leave town the day after the shooting – the gun in a bag in the getaway car's trunk.