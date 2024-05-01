May Day in Milwaukee; march for immigrant, workers' rights

People across the state gathered in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 1, for the annual May Day march.

It also happened to be a day when former President Donald Trump was visiting Waukesha.

18-year-old Cristal Navarro said she was happy to march again.

"I would do it a hundred times over if I had to do this walk," Navarro said. "It's nothing compared to what immigrants face [...] I want to say thanks to my mom. She really did sacrifice a lot for me to be here."

That is the reason she has participated in the event for the last eight years.

"Being first generation I know if I get stopped by the police, I'm not scared of being deported," Navarro said. "As for my mom, that's different, because you know how difficult it is. That's what we're fighting for today."

The rally is held each year on May 1 to support both immigrant and workers' rights.

"It is a call to action to the community as well to register to vote as the largest growing voting block in Wisconsin," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera Action.

Neumann-Ortiz said issues like immigration are fundamental for the Latino community, especially in a presidential election year.

"Millions of people are coming in, millions of people," Trump said Wednesday. "We had the safest border in history, now we have the worst border in the history of the world."

People marched through the south side of the city to Fiserv Forum, all while carrying posters with strong messages and chants.

"People have been in the struggle for 20 years, and they need to see and feel real change to happen," Neumann-Ortiz said.

All to get voices heard and seek change.

"I have the privilege to be a citizen here, so I want to use that and use my voice for those who can’t attend who don’t have the means to be able to miss work or miss school in order to attend this March," Navarro said.