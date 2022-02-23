MATC’s Culinary Program
Brian is their food lab getting an overview of their Baking and Pastry Arts Program.
Aspiring chefs from all over Wisconsin have been studying and crafting their culinary skills at MATC – and many local restaurants are better because of the school’s program. Brian is their food lab getting an overview of their Baking and Pastry Arts Program.
Dessert plating
Brian is the MATC food lab getting an overview of their Baking and Pastry Arts Program.
A rock icon opens up about struggling during the pandemic – and a former American Idol winner is looking for a change.
Gino sits down with Haley Bennett to talk about 'Cyrano.'