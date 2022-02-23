Expand / Collapse search

MATC’s Culinary Program

By
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MATC’s Culinary Program

Brian is their food lab getting an overview of their Baking and Pastry Arts Program.

Aspiring chefs from all over Wisconsin have been studying and crafting their culinary skills at MATC – and many local restaurants are better because of the school’s program. Brian is their food lab getting an overview of their Baking and Pastry Arts Program.

Dessert plating

Brian is the MATC food lab getting an overview of their Baking and Pastry Arts Program.

Rock icon opens up about struggling during pandemic
article

Rock icon opens up about struggling during pandemic

A rock icon opens up about struggling during the pandemic – and a former American Idol winner is looking for a change.

Gino talks with 'Cyrano' star
article

Gino talks with 'Cyrano' star

Gino sits down with Haley Bennett to talk about 'Cyrano.'