Expand / Collapse search

MATC holds virtual commencement; 800+ students graduate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MATC holds virtual commencement; 800+ students graduate

Each student was asked to upload photos or video messages as part of the ceremony.

MILWAUKEE - More than 800 Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) students graduated in a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday night, Dec. 11.

The ceremony for the 2020 fall term began at 6 p.m. and was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students graduated from associate degree, technical diploma, apprenticeship and adult high school programs.

Each student was asked to upload photos or video messages as part of the ceremony.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Gov. Evers hints Wisconsin schools should consider reopening
slideshow

Gov. Evers hints Wisconsin schools should consider reopening

Wisconsin's Democratic governor and former state schools superintendent issued an order in March closing all schools as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Educators, families protest and petition for in-person learning
slideshow

Educators, families protest and petition for in-person learning

In several Wisconsin school districts, families and educators alike are making their voices heard when it comes to in-person versus online learning.