MATC holds virtual commencement; 800+ students graduate

More than 800 Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) students graduated in a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday night, Dec. 11.

The ceremony for the 2020 fall term began at 6 p.m. and was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students graduated from associate degree, technical diploma, apprenticeship and adult high school programs.

Each student was asked to upload photos or video messages as part of the ceremony.

