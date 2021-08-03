MATC 'undecided' student applications now allowed

article

For the first time, students who are unsure about which program they want to study can apply to Milwaukee Area Technical College as "undecided" students, an MATC news release indicated Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The new option will offer students additional help to decide which of MATC’s more than 170 career-ready degree and diploma programs would most interest them.

A career coach will be in touch within one business day, and will share information about career exploration workshops as well as offering individualized assistance to undecided student applicants.

"We know it can be difficult for students to decide which careers to pursue" said Dr. Sarah Adams, MATC interim vice president of enrollment management. "It’s easy to feel stuck. With assistance from our career coaches and workshops, we hope prospective students will be able to hone in on what truly motivates them and learn about MATC’s career-related training that can help them get a start on their futures."

Students interested in taking advantage of the opportunity should visit matc.edu/apply, apply to start a degree or diploma, and list their program as "undecided/not sure."

