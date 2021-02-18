MATC reopens Promise application window for HS Class of 2020

article

In response to stress on students brought on by the pandemic, Milwaukee Area Technical College announced on Thursday, Feb. 18 that it is reopening the application window for the MATC Promise for New High School Graduates to include students from the Class of 2020 who have not yet attended college.

Normally, the MATC Promise for New High School Graduates is only available to the current graduating high school class.

The MATC Promise programs provide free tuition for eligible students. The cost of books, program fees and equipment is not covered. MATC offers two Promise programs. The MATC Promise for New High School Graduates, launched in 2015, was the first Promise program in Wisconsin. The MATC Promise for Adults was launched in 2018.

Application and criteria information

The MATC Promise for New High School Grads final deadline is June 30, 2021. Graduates from the Classes of 2021 and 2020 who wish to enroll in summer school should apply by April 2, 2021.

Qualifications

Advertisement

Graduates from the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 must meet the following criteria: Be eligible for Pell Grants as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Earn a grade point average of 2.0 or higher in high school Graduate from a high school in the MATC District or live in the MATC District; Class of 2020 students may not have previously started college anywhere.

Be eligible for Pell Grants as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Earn a grade point average of 2.0 or higher in high school

Graduate from a high school in the MATC District or live in the MATC District; Class of 2020 students may not have previously started college anywhere.

MATC Promise for Adults final deadline is Aug. 2, 2021; priority deadline for students who want to start in summer, are in loan default or want earlier consideration is May 3, 2021:

Qualifications

Be 24 years of age or older as of Dec. 31, 2021

Live in the MATC District

Have an expected family contribution (EFC) of $6,500 or less as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Have earned at least six college credits, but not have earned an associate or bachelor’s degree

Have last attended college in May 2019 or earlier

Individuals must complete the MATC Promise for Adults interest application, the MATC High School Class of 2021 interest application or the MATC High School Class of 2020 interest application. All applicants must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Full eligibility criteria and more information is available at matc.edu/promise.

The MATC Promise is funded through a unique public-private partnership model that brings together federal and state financial aid resources with private donations that provide student scholarships to fill the gap between what aid provides and the cost of tuition.

Interested students and community partners can email matcpromise@matc.edu or call 414-297-6668.