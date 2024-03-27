MATC truck driving program unveils new semi

Milwaukee Area Technical College is getting more truck drivers on the road and, thanks to a new addition to its program, training has never been easier.

The college unveiled its first, new, automatic transmission sleeper semi-truck on Wednesday. It's designed to help students during an eight-week course.

Graduates of the program spoke during the announcement. They said they learned a lot through MATC's program, and the new truck will give future students an even better experience.

"I had investigated some other programs before I came to truck driving here at MATC, and I will say this one is the best by far," said one graduate.

Over the past 10 years, MATC said it has graduated more than 470 new drivers at the Oak Creek campus.