Masks optional West Allis-West Milwaukee schools

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board voted Monday, Feb. 21 to make masks optional.

Additionally, the board voted to remove close contact quarantines for those without COVID symptoms.

The changes take effect Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The superintendent noted in a letter to families that masks could come back if the positivity rate in any school exceeds 3% among students and staff. At that point, masks will return for at least two weeks or until the rate falls below 3%.

Additionally, the superintendent said there are no changes being made to the quarantine process for positive COVID cases and such cases should continue to be reported to school officials. 

