Mask DNA led to homicide charges against West Allis man in fatal shooting

Prosecutors say a West Allis man shot and killed a man in Columbia County in 2019 after breaking into the victim's home. Jason Kijewski made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, March 3, facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Wisconsin's mask mandate helped investigators in this case.

According to court documents, when Kijewski was interviewed by West Allis police, they gave him a mask to wear. When he left, they pointed out an empty garbage can where he could throw it out. They then used DNA from that mask to connect him to the crime scene.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 27, 2019, Keith Wolf was watching TV with his wife and 7-year-old daughter when they heard something downstairs.

"Keith went into the basement to investigate the noise in his basement, and that’s when Mr. Kijewski shot and killed him," said Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.

Investigators say Kijewski, 43, randomly chose the home, and he has no connection to the Wolf family.

"It is nothing that they did past or present to Sept. 27," said Brandner. "It was simply someone taking advantage of an opportunity and killing Mr. Wolf for really no good reason."

Court documents say DNA evidence, shoeprints and a shell casing connect Kijewski to the crime.

"This was not a targeted act, Your Honor," said the prosecutor. "This was a random act of violence carried out in the victim’s home."

The judge sided with the prosecution, setting $2 million cash bond.