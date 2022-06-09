Maryland mass shooting: 3 dead, 1 hurt after shooting inside of Smithsburg manufacturing facility

Three people are dead after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies responded to the shooting at Columbia Machine in the 12900 block of Bikle Road, near Smithsburg High and Middle Schools, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies at the scene found four victims who had been shot. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth victim was critically injured, but police did not give an update on that victim's condition.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene prior to deputies arriving at the scene. Maryland State Troopers, who were also responding to the shooting, encountered the suspect's vehicle in the area of Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road and began to chase the suspect. The Sheriff's Office said the suspect and a MSP trooper exchanged gun fire, and both were injured during the shootings. The trooper and the suspect have both been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he has been briefed on the shooting. The governor said he was not sure of the condition of the shooter or the trooper.

The ATF and FBI offices in Baltimore posted on Twitter that they are assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the shooting.

The sheriff's office said that there is no threat to the community.

Multiple lawmakers have posted on Twitter that they are monitoring the situation.

The past few weeks have been riddled with gun violence as Americans mourn the loss of life in Texas, New York, California, Oklahoma and now Maryland.

The Smithsburg, Maryland shooting comes less than a week after a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma in which four people were killed.

On May 24, a tragic mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two teachers dead.

On May 15, five people were injured and one person was killed inside a church in Laguna Woods, California the day after a shooting took place at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 Black people.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.