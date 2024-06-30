Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in Wisconsin, rallies for Biden

It's surrogate season in battleground Wisconsin as both campaigns look to improve razor-thin vote margins.

Democrats are trying to rally after a tough debate for President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 27.

On the last stop of his weekend in Wisconsin, Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore met Black voters in Kenosha with a message of unity.

"If we stand divided, we're not going to win," Moore said. "But if we stand united, there's no way we can lose."

Moore is one of the nation's youngest governors and seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Still, he said he would not seek the Democratic nomination should President Biden step down after a rough showing in Thursday night's debate.

"The president had a tough debate, but no one can argue that Donald Trump had a good presidency," he said.

Anthony Davis, of Kenosha County, said the debate isn’t changing his mind.

"We have a president that's, to me, is an honest man, and you have an ex-president, he has trouble telling the truth," Davis said.

Meanwhile, Republicans like U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde, say the debate is proof former President Donald Trump is a better pick than Biden.

"I think, you know, we need change in this country desperately, not only from his policies, but the position he's in today," he said.