Marshals, Racine police seek fugitive Adrian Harlan, 'armed and dangerous'

U.S. Marshals and the Racine Police Department are actively looking for fugitive, 34-year-old Adrian Harlan.

Harlan is wanted for six criminal counts including:

Recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony WI DOC - parole violation

Officials say in October 2022, Harlan used a handgun with a large capacity drum magazine – and shot towards a group of people in downtown Racine. Harlan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harlan is described as a male, Black, 5'8" tall, weighing 184 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding Harlan's whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force Officer Seeger at 262-939-2437 (call or text).