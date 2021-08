Marquette University welcomes students on move-in day

article

It is move-in day at Marquette University in downtown Milwaukee.

The university along with help from Milwaukee police shut down 13th, 17th and 18th streets between Wells and Wisconsin early Tuesday, Aug. 24. Those road closures were expected to remain until mid-afternoon.

Marquette is requiring students to be fully vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is strongly encouraged for faculty and staff.

Everyone is also required to wear a mask inside campus buildings.

