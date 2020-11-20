Marquette University police investigate armed robbery near 23rd and Wells

The Marquette University Police Department is warning students to be alert — after an armed robbery in downtown Milwaukee near campus. It happened around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 near 23rd and Wells.

According to officials, two suspects approached the victim on foot, struck the victim, and demanded property. The victim gave up the property. The suspects fled on foot, southbound on 23rd Street from Wells Street.

Police are looking for two males.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD at 414-288-6800.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to: