Black History Month at Marquette, event kicks off celebrations

Marquette University has a series of events in store for Black History Month.

For Latrice Harris, the university's undergraduate outreach director, student empowerment has been at the top of the list.

"You don't do something for 19 years if you don't love it," she said.

Celebrating Black History Month is no different.

"I want students that look like me and that look like other students that are representing in this room to have access," said Harris. "That's what our institution is all about."

Black History Month luncheon at Marquette University

That is why Harris has been leading a number of events on this year's itinerary – focusing on education, mental health and social work.

"This isn't just about acknowledging those political figures we hear about all the time, like MLK and Malcom X. We do that year round for us," she said. "Today, we have great leaders in here."

It is an effort and a resource students like Olivia Stiavier and Destiny Turner appreciate.

"I believe that raising awareness just builds a stronger sense of community, letting everyone know that we work together, and we can make changes," Turner said. "It doesn't have to be one person or group of students."

"There's many events that are happening on campus that are here to educate us and inspire us, and give us that unique time to be together," said Harris.

The university will be holding a series of events throughout Black History Month at the Alumni Memorial Union:

Black at Marquette Kick Off Luncheon on Feb. 1

Soulful Serenity: Nurturing Black Self-Love Through Meditation on Feb. 15

"Voices Unheard: Understanding Black Culture's Relationship with Drug Use" on Feb. 22

"The Black Boy Blooms" on Feb. 29

"Things Your History Teacher Didn’t Teach You: Blacks in History" on Feb. 29

Other events include the annual Ebony Ball (Feb. 24) and a Black Joy exhibit (Feb. 26-March 1). Additional information on all events can be found on the university's website.

Mayor recognizes BHM

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson celebrated the start of Black History Month with a recognition ceremony Thursday, Feb. 1.

Five people were recognized for their contributions to the city, even though some honorees did not seek out the honor.

"Forty years of my life has been spent as an educator, so what I do, I do out of love, and I do out of a respect for the families and citizens and educators of Milwaukee," said honoree Rogers Onick.

"I didn't think I needed to be recognized."

Additional honorees included Ed Hennings, Michelle Pitts-Luckett, Tiffany Terry and Ruben Hopkins.

Thursday's event was the second of annual Black History Month Recognition Ceremony.