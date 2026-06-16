Marquette students killed in crash; trial underway, jury shown video

The Brief Amandria Brunner’s homicide trial continued Tuesday in the crash that killed two Marquette lacrosse players. Prosecutors showed surveillance video, drone footage and Milwaukee police body camera video from the day of the crash. The trial is expected to continue Wednesday before the case goes to the jury.



A jury heard testimony Tuesday, June 16, in a homicide case tied to the crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players.

What we know:

This is the first of two homicide cases connected to the deadly crash near 27th and St. Paul on Sept. 5, 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20, died in the crash.

Amandria Brunner is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. On Tuesday, prosecutors showed surveillance video from the day of the crash, along with drone footage of the scene.

Prosecutors also played Milwaukee police body camera footage showing Brunner’s field sobriety test and hospital visit. Testimony indicated Brunner failed the test and had an elevated blood alcohol level.

An investigator testified data from Brunner’s vehicle showed she was driving 11 mph when the crash happened.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A criminal complaint states Brunner was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2003.

The investigator said the Jeep carrying the students was going 53 mph and sped through a yellow light.

Per court filings, investigators found Brunner sitting on a wall next to the crash scene. Court filings said she was on the phone with someone and said she was turning when another car hit her and "they are dead." She identified herself to police as the driver of the white Ford and said there was alcohol in her vehicle and she'd had two drinks before the crash.

Dig deeper:

Last month, prosecutors charged Marquette graduate Peter McColgan with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Prosecutors say McColgan was driving the Jeep carrying the students who died.

Court records show he's scheduled to make his initial court appearance in July.

What's next:

Brunner’s trial is expected to continue on Wednesday, June 17. Prosecutors plan to call one more witness before the defense presents its case.

Closing arguments are also expected Wednesday, and the jury could get the case after that.

Related article