Marquette student creates hand sanitizer wristband dispenser

The coronavirus pandemic and isolation allowed people to slow down, think and create.

During that time, Marquette University senior Kristen Carter noticed a big problem that helped birth a business idea.

The advertising major came up with a helpful and stylish solution.

"When COVID hit in 2020 I saw there was a need," said Carter. "People had a really hard time keeping up with their hand sanitizer."

Kristen Carter and the Krisband

The Krisband is a trademarked wristband Carter started selling to dispense hand sanitizer on the go.

Social media, like TikTok, and word of mouth have helped promote the product and her newly-founded business -- Carter Health & Wellness.

"She wanted to create a product that would really change the way that we think about safety," said Kelsey Otero with Marquette's 707 Hub.

Otero and others helped work with Carter at the 707 Hub -- a space for students that fosters innovation while offering resources for aspiring entrepreneurs.

"I’ve noticed a lot of students that had side hustles are turning them into businesses, students that always had an idea are thinking now might be the time to pursue it, Otero said.

Krisband

Carter believes the pandemic has sparked a new wave of entrepreneurs.

"It kind of gave people the sense job security isn’t always going to be valid, so let me look for another stream of income," said Carter.

For her, this is just the beginning.

"At the end of the day, tomorrow is never promised. If you have a dream, if you have a passion, if you have vision, now is the time to start honestly," Carter said.

Carter said a portion of profits goes to nonprofit and COVID-19 relief.