Dozens of people took part in a memorial run and walk for Marquette University President Michael Lovell on Saturday morning, June 15.

Lovell died last Sunday, June 9, while in Rome, after a three-year cancer battle. He was 57.

"That’s the hard thing. Not having a chance to see him again," said Mike Broeker, Marquette's deputy athletic director.

Nearly one week after Lovell’s death, his community honored his life one step at a time. Family, friends and former students laced up to focus on Lovell's life.

"He’s a titan of a man, in this city, on this campus, in his hometown of Pittsburgh," Broeker said.

Broeker and Lovell often ran together and became close friends. He said and Lovell’s lessons live on.

"Be strong in your convictions, be courageous and do the things that you believe are right. If you do that, people will be inspired and mobilize behind you," said Broeker.

The run and walk also allowed people to come together, reflect and think about a man who clearly loved the university and its thousands of students.

"President Lovell was always there for us. Especially being an athlete, he would never miss a senior day," said Lorelai Vanguilder, a member of the women’s lacrosse team. "We were always told if you don’t have a relationship with President Lovell, like you’re not trying. He would make it easy for us, and he was just so supportive."

Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart also ran in honor of Michael Lovell. He’s one of many filled with grief and gratitude.

"We kind of just wanted to give back to him and be here for him, we know he’s up watching us," said Maggie Starker.

"As you cycle through that devastation, you quickly become grateful for just having the opportunity to be a part of his life," said Broeker.

Funeral Mass and visitation for Lovell will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Church of the Gesu. Public visitation starts at 9 a.m. followed by Mass with eulogies beginning at 1 p.m.