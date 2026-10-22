The Brief Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany took the debate stage Wednesday. The latest Marquette poll found Crowley leading Tiffany in the race for governor. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting started Oct. 20.



Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany took the debate stage Wednesday, going back and forth on a number of key issues, as the race for Wisconsin governor enters its final stretch.

Crowley vs. Tiffany

What they're saying:

The one and only debate: Crowley versus Tiffany. Youâ€™ll decide in just 13 days who should be Wisconsinâ€™s next governor.

Wisconsin's $3 billion surplus

The state is sitting on a $3 billion dollar budget surplus. The Legislature didnâ€™t agree to a deal struck by current Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders. Both candidates answered what they would do with all that money.

Crowley: "When it goes down to the surplus, it's about making sure that you're not only listening to the communities in need, but you're working with the state Legislature. We've learned that just because a governor decides what they want to do, you have to make sure you're working with legislative leadership to get it passed. It's not just about focusing on education. It's also about focusing on child care, healthcare."



Tiffany: "While the state has a surplus, the people out there in Wisconsin, they donâ€™t have a surplus in their bank accounts at this point, we should return it, and we should return it in long-term tax relief. I would prefer not to do it as a one-time check, because people don't plan their futures based on one-time checks."

On affordability

Crowley: "When Congressman Tom Tiffany had the ability to lower costs for families just at the gas pump, he voted to actually protect the war in Iran. He did it five times, and we're seeing our diesel and our gas prices skyrocket. He even voted to protect the Canadian terrorist tariffs, which has increased costs on our farmers and other manufacturers."

Tiffany: "While my opponent, you can see early on in the debate, is consistently focused on being against Donald Trump, I'm for Wisconsin. And rather than creating a bunch more programs that are going to end up taxing Wisconsin more, I want to put more money in the taxpayersâ€™ wallets."

Data centers

Tiffany: "No data centers unless they make sure that our utility rates will not go up. No subsidies for these data centers. That there be local control. Local people should have input on whether the data center is being located in their local community. We're going to make sure that also that they are not built. They are not built on our beautiful farmland here in Wisconsin."

Crowley: "When it comes down to data centers, we need to make sure we're protecting our environment, protecting our land, protecting our farmland, protecting our waterways, but communities need to have a seat because if they don't want a data center, they shouldn't be forced to have a data center."

School vouchers

Crowley: "I think it's extremely important that folks understand that we cannot expand the voucher program in the state of Wisconsin. We have to make sure that we are increasing the funding for our public schools, increasing and closing the special education reimbursement gap."

Tiffany: "If a child is trapped in a failing school, they should be able to choose the school that they want to go to. We should make sure that we will have choices, regardless of your ZIP code."

Transportation funding

Question: "When it comes to new transportation funding, Mr. Tiffany, are you open to new user fees? Yes or no?"

Tiffany: "No."

Question: "Are you open to tolling, yes or no?"

Tiffany: "No."

Question: "Are you open to indexing the gas tax to inflation, which hasnâ€™t happened since 2005?"

Tiffany: "I am not."



Question: "Mr. Crowley, are you open to new user fees for transportation funding?"

Crowley: "I am open."

Question: "Are you open to tolling?"

Crowley: "I think we should be open."

Question: "Are you open to indexing the gas tax?"

Crowley: "No."

By the numbers:

The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Sept. 30, found Democrat David Crowley leading Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor.

Forty-six percent of registered voters backed Crowley, compared to 45% for Tiffany. Nine percent of registered voters were undecided. The two were tied among registered voters in the last poll.

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Crowley's lead over Tiffany was wider among likely voters, the poll found, with 49% support for Crowley versus 46% for Tiffany with 5% undecided. However, the number of likely voters who back Tiffany is up two points compared to Marquette's poll that followed the August primary.

The poll also found Crowley's favorability among voters swung from favorable to unfavorable between the August and September polls, a 17-point swing from +4 to -13. Tiffany's favorability dropped from -3 to -6.

The Marquette University Law School poll asked voters about a number of key issues. The poll found more than half said it was some sort of financial or economic issue.

When is the election?

What's next:

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

With Election Day around the corner, FOX6 News has you covered with You Decide coverage. Here are some links you may find useful when it comes time to cast your vote.