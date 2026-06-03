Marquette Law Poll: President Trump’s overall approval continues decline

The Brief A Marquette poll found President Trump’s overall approval continues to decline. His approval rating on handling the economy has dropped to 30%, while his rating on inflation and the cost of living has fallen to 22%. The survey finds Trump retains a strong influence with voters in the Republican primary election.



A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds President Trump's overall approval among Americans continues to decline, as does support of his positions on some major issues.

However, the poll still finds Trump retains a strong influence with voters in Republican primary elections.

As shown in all seven Marquette national polls since March 2025, inflation and the cost of living continue to be the public's primary concern.

Inflation and cost of living

By the numbers:

Since December 2024—the month following his reelection—confidence in Trump's ability to curb inflation has dropped by nearly half.

At that time, 41% thought his policies would lower inflation, but in May 2026, only 22% thought this.

The current poll shows 61% think his policies are driving inflation up.

As for cost of living, the poll finds only 19% say they are better off than a year ago, while 41% say they are worse off.

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War with Iran

What we know:

Among the public, 18% say the United States has achieved its goals in the war with Iran, while 81% say it has not achieved those goals.

The reasons for the war remain unclear to the public, with 61% stating there was insufficient reason to go to war and 38% saying there was.

As for the cost of the war, 72% say the war was not worth it, while 28% believe it was.

About the poll

What we know:

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted from May 20 to 26, 2026. It involved interviewing 1,001 Wisconsin adults, with a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.

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