Marquette police welcome Blue, community outreach dog

It was an exciting day on the Marquette University campus Wednesday, March 22, as Blue, the Marquette University Police Department's new community outreach dog, was officially sworn in.

After Blue placed his paw print on his Oath of Office, he officially joined the Marquette University Police Department.

His job is to support the Marquette community, treating everyone with "kindness, grace and compassion."

Blue's handler is Marquette University Police Lt. Jim Hensley.

Blue arrived at Marquette in May 2022, and he has been busy on campus ever since, supporting students during finals, supporting student-athletes during the NCAA Tournament, wishing retiring staff well and more. He even has his own Instagram account, which notes that he likes belly rubs, long walks on campus and taking photos with his friends.

Following his swearing-in ceremony, Blue issued this statement on social media: "It’s official, I am a member of the Marquette University Police Department! After my swearing-in ceremony today, I am so excited to continue seeing all my friends around campus and supporting the Marquette community!"