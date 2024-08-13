Marquette unveils new student success center

Marquette University unveiled its Marcus Lemonis Center for Student Success on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The new facility will serve as a central hub for a campus-wide network of academic resources and offices dedicated to student success, the university said. It will also provide student study and tutoring spaces.

"Lemonis, a vibrant hub, is centrally located for students to find their sense of belonging at Marquette to be able to get help that they need or provide it to others as needed," said Tim McMahon, Marquette's vice president for university advancement.

The Lemonis Center will serve students across all majors, academic abilities, and backgrounds. It will continue to house the library’s collection of books and reference materials, and remains connected to Raynor Library.

The facility's doors will open to students on Monday, Aug. 26.