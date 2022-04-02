Marquette to Mitchell overnight closures, road work

article

Overnight road work will prompt partial lane closures on Interstate 94/43 between the Marquette and Mitchell interchanges starting the week of April 4.

Construction is scheduled for completion by this fall. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

As part of the project, the interstate will be resurfaced from Howard Avenue to the Menomonee River.

Most lane restrictions or ramp closures are scheduled to take place during the overnight hours during the week. On weekends, closures will be used until mid-May to reconstruct storm sewer inlets.

The Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot will be resurfaced, too. Bus operations will continue as usual.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $19.8 million contract to resurface the interstate.

Keep tabs on traffic conditions across southeastern Wisconsin by visiting fox6now.com/traffic.