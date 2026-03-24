Marquette Law Poll: State Supreme Court race, voters largely undecided

article

The Brief In the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Chris Taylor leads Maria Lazar 23% to 17% among registered voters, though 53% remain undecided. Awareness is rising, but over 60% of voters still report they haven't heard enough about either candidate to form a solid opinion. Democrats heavily favor Taylor while Republicans back Lazar; however, Republicans and Independents currently show higher rates of being undecided.



A new Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin released on Tuesday, March 24, finds registered voters have begun to tune into the state Supreme Court election on April 7, but many remain undecided.

Wisconsin Supreme Court race

What we know:

The poll shows Chris Taylor is the choice of 23% and Maria Lazar is supported by 17%, while 53% remain undecided and 7% say they won’t vote. In February, 66% were undecided with 17% for Taylor and 12% for Lazar.

Among likely voters, those who say they are certain to vote in April, 30% support Taylor and 22% favor Lazar, with 46% undecided. In February among likely voters, 22% supported Taylor and 15% chose Lazar, with 62% undecided.

The Marquette poll shows more Republicans than Democrats remain undecided among registered voters. Republicans heavily prefer Lazar and Democrats heavily prefer Taylor. Independents lean to Taylor, though a sizable group of independents say they won’t vote in the Supreme Court election, as shown in Table 1. (All results in the tables are stated as percentages.)

Registered voters have become somewhat more familiar with both candidates since October, though more than 60% continue to say they haven’t heard enough to have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of each candidate.

Read the results of the complete poll, including survey questions about President Trump, the war in Iran, and more.

About the poll

Dig deeper:

The survey was conducted March 11-18, 2026, interviewing 850 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. For likely voters, the sample size is 597 with a margin of error of +/-5.3 percentage points.

Among likely voters, there are fewer undecided in each partisan category, though half of independents remain undecided. Republicans and Democrats are more strongly aligned with each candidate among likely voters, as shown in Table 2, than among all registered voters (as shown above in Table 1).