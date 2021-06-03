Marquette Interchange crash: New video, vehicle drove off ramp

Exclusive, new video details the scene of a crash after a Milwaukee woman careened off the Marquette Interchange in February.

Not only did the 26-year-old's vehicle fly off the interstate ramp – surviving the harrowing crash – but she now faces charges in connection to it.

When Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies arrived to the site of the early morning Valentine's Day crash, even they were unsure how the driver, sitting calmly in her mangled vehicle, managed to get there.

"You really think she fell from all the way up there?" a deputy is heard asking on body camera video obtained by FOX6 News.

A deputy asked the woman if she could tell them where she was coming from. She replied: "I’m really bad with directions."

WisDOT camera shows vehicle going off Marquette Interchange ramp (L) and falling to the ground (R)

According to a crash investigation report, Kelce Gold told deputies she had come from a Milwaukee bar and "drove drunk." She was heading to her boyfriend's home in Wauwatosa when the report states she lost control on the south-to-west ramp around 2:30 a.m. She struck the right wall, crossed two lanes of traffic and struck the left well before going up over it.

Kelce Gold on sheriff's deputy body camera footage

"That means she was flying," a deputy is heard saying on body camera video.

The vehicle fell upside down, struck the north-to-east ramp below and continued to spin – somehow landing upright in a vacant area underneath the Marquette Interchange.

"All I saw was a car, like, off to my left there and in like pieces," a 911 caller said. "I just wanted to make sure it was someone that had already been taken care of, and I want to make sure there’s not, like, a human being sitting in the car."

Marquette Interchange crash involving vehicle that careened off a ramp and fell to the ground.

Gold was sitting in her car for about an hour and a half until a passerby called 911 and reported the accident. Gold hadn't called 911. Instead, she called her boyfriend who could not locate her because she landed in a vacant area under the interchange.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. She was taken into custody on charges including operating while intoxicated and failure to control her vehicle.

Gold is set to appear in court via Zoom on June 14.

FOX6 News made attempts to contact Gold for this report. Our interview and statement requests went unanswered.

