The Brief Marquette University student Natalia Beans survived childhood cancer and now pursues cancer research. Beans is a seven-time world champion salsa dancer who performs and teaches with Salsabrositas. Salsabrositas is a Milwaukee non-profit organization that offers public salsa dancing classes.



Natalia Beans, a Marquette University student, survived childhood cancer and is now pursuing a career in cancer research. But outside the classroom, there is something else keeping her going: dance.

Salsabrositas

Local perspective:

Salsa originates from the Caribbean island of Cuba, rooted in African rhythm and tradition. But the dance has put Beans and local Milwaukee dance studio, Salsabrositas, on a global stage. The nonprofit started in 2017, offering public classes for different experience levels.

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"I never really believed in hiding behind your shell. Just always leaving your heart out on the dance floor every single time, always dancing full out," said Beans, Salsabrositas team captain.

Natalia Beans

The backstory:

Beans first learned to dance at 5 years old, shortly after surviving childhood cancer. She was diagnosed with leukemia at 18 months old. After hitting remission and watching the adults take the stage for years, Beans' stepfather, Danny Balderas, knew her time had come.

"After the cancer situation," Beans said, "dance was the immediate thing that I found that really gave me peace of mind."

Natalia Beans

"How dare we not dance when there’s people who wish they could, and if you get a second chance to dance, by God you better take it," said Balderas, Salsabrositas co-director.

At just 11 years old, Beans took the stage for her first world performance in Puerto Rico, receiving support from her family, especially her mom.

"She told me to get back on the horse. She’s like, ‘If you survived cancer, you can do this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re right, I can do this’," Beans said. "It was definitely intimidating, but I just try to think of the passion that I have and the will and the way that I love connecting with people. I saw past the judges and looked more towards the crowd and just enjoy what I’m doing."

Seven-time world champion

Big picture view:

Beans did not reach the championship round, but once she got back home to Milwaukee, she went to work mastering the skills of salsa while embracing her identity as an Afro-Latina with African American and Guatemalan roots.

"You appreciate it a lot more because it comes from somewhere, it comes from a struggle. You’re taking things that were created, music that was created, dances that were created out of struggle," Beans said. "It helped me embrace my identity, embrace my culture, be proud of it and share it with other people."

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After years of building her passion, Beans now stands as a seven-time world champion through solos and group performances with Salsabrositas.

"It’s really funny because people even ask us, they’re like, ‘How do you dance so well, you’re from Milwaukee’," Beans said. "I love the quote that says practice like you never won, and perform like you never lost."

Passion beyond dance

Dig deeper:

When she is not competing, she is teaching, yet another hat Beans is proud to wear.

"I wasn’t going to be able to get where I want to go if I don’t make sacrifices, and that translated to school as well," Beans said. "I love salsa dancing. I think salsa dancing cures the soul, cures a lot of different things, so I can’t imagine my life without it."

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What's next:

Beans is applying to graduate school and plans to keep dancing for as long as she can.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.