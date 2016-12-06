Mark Morgan named as executive director of Wisconsin GOP

MADISON — Mark Morgan has been named as executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party.



Morgan's appointment was announced Tuesday by state party chairman Brad Courtney. He replaces Mike Duffey.



Morgan served as political director and the Wisconsin state director for the Republican National Committee this year. Republicans scored victories across the board in Wisconsin, topped by Donald Trump being the first GOP presidential nominee to win the state since 1984. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson also won re-election to the Senate and Republicans made gains in the Legislature as well.



Courtney says Morgan will build on those wins heading into the next election cycle.