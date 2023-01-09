Mark Jensen retrial begins; accused of killing wife with antifreeze

article

The retrial for the Kenosha man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze begins Monday, Jan. 9. The Wisconsin Supreme Court concluded last year that Mark Jensen deserves a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen.

At trial, prosecutors used a letter and voicemails to a police officer, in which Julie Jensen expressed her fear that her husband was planning to kill her. The Wisconsin Supreme Court said those statements can't be used.

Jensen has maintained his innocence with his attorneys arguing that Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman vacated Jensen’s conviction in 2021 and reinstated his bond.

Jensen was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2008 after a jury convicted him. A series of appeals followed and in 2013 a federal court overturned his conviction and ordered that he be retried or released from prison.

When a second prosecution began in 2017, Judge Kerkman ruled the letter should be admitted and reinstated Jensen's conviction without a trial.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in March 2021 that Jensen must receive a new trial and that the letter and incriminating statements his wife made cannot be used by prosecutors.