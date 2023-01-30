Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defense could rest Monday

The defense could rest its case on Monday, Jan. 30 in the retrial of a man previously convicted of killing his wife more than two decades ago, as the couple's eldest son is expected to take the stand in his father's defense.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife Julie Jensen in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Prosecutors say Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze, drugged her and smothered her. Jensen maintains his wife killed herself. He was having an affair with a woman in the months prior to her death and she moved to Kenosha in the months afterward.

Mark Jensen

A new trial was granted after a letter written by Julie, before her death, incriminated her husband if anything happened to her.

Jensen's defense attorneys first called forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sara West to the stand Monday morning. Jensen's eldest son was expected to follow.

Dr. Sara West, forensic psychiatrist

While defense attorneys have said they plan to rest their case Monday, it will not head to the jury for deliberation. Attorneys plan to call rebuttal witnesses.

This is a developing story.