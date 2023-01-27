Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jensen's sister, pathologist testify

The sister of Mark Jensen is set to take the stand as Jensen's attorneys mount their defense in the homicide retrial, as well as a forensic pathologist on Friday, Jan. 27.

Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie, in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. He was granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence in the first trial was thrown out.

The second trial has featured testimony from witnesses who took the stand in the first trial, as well as video of their testimony if they are unavailable or have since passed away.

Mark Jensen

Jensen's defense attorneys said Thursday that they intend to call six more in-person witnesses Friday and next week, including the Jensen's eldest son.

Jensen's sister, Laura Koster, is expected to take the stand Friday. First on the stand in the morning will be Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist.

The defense could rest its case as early as Monday. However, the state indicated it plans to call rebuttal witnesses.