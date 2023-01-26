A forensic toxicologist and the detective who investigated Julie Jensen's death for years are expected to take the stand for Mark Jensen's defense on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie, in the Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

Mark Jensen

Prosecutors say Jensen was having an affair, and was the motive for poisoning Julie with antifreeze, drugging her and smothering her. Jensen has maintained that Julie killed herself.

Toxicologist Dr. Stacey Hail, who is also an associate professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center's emergency medicine department, was first to testify Thursday as an expert for Jensen's defense.

Dr. Stacey Hail

Retired Pleasant Prairie Police Detective Lt. Paul Ratzburg – who previously testified for the state – will be back on the stand.

More than a month has been set aside for the trial, which has moved more quickly than anticipated.

Defense attorneys could rest their case as early as next week. Jensen's defense attorneys said early Wednesday evening they intend to call the Jensen's oldest son – who was 8 years old at the time of his mother's death – on Monday.

This is a developing story.