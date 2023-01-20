Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Computer expert back on stand

A computer expert for prosecutors is expected to testify on Friday, Jan. 20 about the internet search history recovered from the computer seized from the Mark Jensen family home more than two decades ago, including pornography.

Jason Ruff, a digital forensic examiner with the Wisconsin DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, testified to a jury Thursday that he recovered files, detailing internet searches in the months, weeks and day of Julie Jensen's death in 1998.

Jason Ruff, Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation digital forensic analyst

Jensen's husband, Mark Jensen, was convicted of killing her in 2008. But he's being retried in the case after a key piece of evidence was thrown out.

Mark Jensen

Ruff said that he was able to find multiple internet searches late at night and early in the morning, outside of normal work hours, over several months that included poisoning, toxins, explosives, suicide, assisted suicide, ethylene glycol and antifreeze.

Ethylene glycol is a main ingredient in antifreeze and was found in Julie Jensen's body. Ruff also said the computer user searched for medical conditions like low pulse and blood pressure the day before Julie Jensen died.

Jensen's defense team says their client is innocent, and that Julie Jensen killed herself.

Julie Jensen

More than a month's been set aside for the trial. However, the state expects it could rest its case by the middle of next week.

This is a developing story.