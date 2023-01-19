Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defense questions detective in case

Defense attorneys for a man getting a new trial after he was previously convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago will start the Thursday, Jan. 19 cross-examining a detective who investigated the case.

Testimony from retired Pleasant Prairie Police Department Lt. Paul Ratzburg capped off the day Wednesday evening, that included playing police video interviews of Mark Jensen in the months after his wife's death.

Retired Pleasant Prairie Police Department Lt. Paul Ratzburg

Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. However, Mark Jensen was granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence was ruled inadmissible.

Ratzburg testified that at the time of Julie Jensen's death, investigators were already suspicious of Mark Jensen, as Julie Jensen had told police she feared Mark might try to poison her.

Prosecutors say Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze, drugged her and smothered her. Jensen has maintained he's innocent and that his wife died by suicide.

Mark Jensen

Portions of the four-hour police interview conducted in April 1999 were played for the jury Wednesday, including Jensen denying having an affair in the months prior to his wife's death.

The woman, Kelly Brooks, was a secretary of Jensen's boss at a St. Louis-based financial company when the affair began. Brooks – who was engaged and married as she carried on the affair with Jensen – testified earlier in the week that she moved to Kenosha in the months after Julie Jensen died, and as her own marriage failed.

Kelly Brooks

Brooks and Jensen later moved in together, got married and had a child. The two were still married when Jensen was convicted. Brooks filed for divorce the following year.

This is a developing story.