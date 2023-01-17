Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Testimony enters 2nd week

The second week of the retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, begins Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen. Julie Jensen was found dead in the Jensen’s Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Julie Jensen had antifreeze and sleeping medication in her system.

Prosecutors say Mark Jensen was having an affair, and poisoned Julie Jensen with antifreeze, drugged her and suffocated her. Jensen has maintained he’s innocent and that his wife killed herself.

Mark Jensen

Jensen was later granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence was thrown out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More than a month has been set aside for the new trial, which includes video testimony of witnesses from the first trial who have since died or are unavailable.

Video testimony of former Pleasant Prairie Police Officer Ronald Kosman is set to resume Tuesday morning. Kosman was investigating harassing phone calls and pornography being placed in and around the Jensen home. A years-long campaign prosecutors say was done by Jensen to retaliate against his wife for a brief affair she had years earlier.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.