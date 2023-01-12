Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Childhood friend of Jensen's son takes stand

A childhood friend of Mark and Julie Jensen's oldest son is expected to be the first witness to take the stand on the second day of testimony in Mark Jensen's new homicide trial Thursday, Jan. 12.

Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of poisoning and killing his wife, Julie, with antifreeze in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

Jensen has maintained his innocence and that his wife died by suicide.

But after years of appeals, Jensen was granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence was thrown out – a letter written by Julie before her death and given to a neighbor.

Mark Jensen

While the letter from beyond the grave was ruled inadmissible as evidence, jurors heard testimony from a witness in the first trial that has since passed away.

"I went to pick up my daughter from school. By the time we got home, it was a little after 4:00 pm. It was getting closer to house, saw all police cars, ambulance. I knew something had happened," said Margaret Wojt in the 2008 video from the first trial, of what she remembered on December 3, 1998. "My daughter was crying. My husband was very, very upset."

Wojt said she found it odd that she saw Mark the following day in the garage of his Carol Beach home with his father, and that they exchanged a high-five, and were smiling.

"Your wife just died yesterday, said Wojt in the video. "Why are you so happy?"

Wojt's video testimony capped off the first day of testimony and opening statements.

Prosecutors told jurors they would be shown evidence proving Jensen researched ways to poison his wife, and had a motive as he was having an affair with a woman he later married. Jensen's defense team told jurors that Julie had an affair years prior to her death, suffered from mental illness and was depressed.

Julie Jensen

"Like any other family, the Jensens had their problems," said Mackenzie Renner, one of Jensen's defense attorneys Wednesday.

"He didn’t cause her death. Julie Jensen took her own life. The evidence will show as much."

A friend and former neighbor of the Jensens was the first to take the stand.

"Did you ever see any evidence that Julie Jensen was depressed or that she was contemplating suicide?" Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois asked Ruth Vorwald, whose sister also took the stand for the state.

Ruth Vorwald

"No, never. Julie loved her sons. She lived for her sons. She adored her boys. She would never, ever do anything like that."

"I’m literally devastated, and his, he talked like it was just a conversation. Just, no feeling, no emotion. Just kind of matter of fact. What he said to me kind of sounded rehearsed," said Vorwald, as she recalled learning from Jensen that Julie was dead..

Retired 3rd grade teacher Therese DeFazio said she had spoken with Julie Jensen the week before she died, after Julie had found notes near the computer about syringes and drugs, "like a grocery list."

Therese DeFazio, former 3rd grade teacher of the Jensen’s son, David

"She was worried that he was going to try and kill her with an overdose of some kind of drug," DeFazio said about her conversation with Julie Jensen, whose son David was a student of DeFazios classroom, and where Julie Jensen volunteered.

DeFazio urged Jensen to leave her husband. DeFazio said Julie told her she was working on a plan to leave, and didn't want to make any rash decisions to provide a reason for Mark to take the kids away.

DeFazio said she remembered getting a note from David the day before Julie Jensen died, written in print that DeFazio though odd as Julie always writes in cursive, saying she couldn't come in to volunteer as she was ill.

Mark Jensen

The day after Jensen was found dead, DeFazio said she heard about it from another parent, and said she asked to speak with police.

A childhood friend of David Jensen, Eric Schoor, is expected to be the first witness to take the stand for the state Thursday.