Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Ex-wife back on the stand

The woman who had an affair with a man who was later convicted of killing his wife in 1998 resumes her testimony Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Kelly Brooks was a co-worker of Mark Jensen when the two started having an affair in 1998. At the time the affair began, Brooks was engaged and later married another man in Missouri. Jensen was married to Julie Jensen, who would die months after the affair began.

Kelly Brooks

After Julie died, Brooks moved in with Jensen and his sons, the two got married, and had a child of their own. She filed for divorce from Jensen a year after he was convicted in 2008 of killing Julie.

Prosecutors say Mark Jensen poisoned Julie with antifreeze, drugged her with sleeping pills, and smothered her in their Pleasant Prairie home. Jensen has maintained he's innocent and Julie killed herself.

Mark Jensen

A new trial was ordered after a piece of evidence was later ruled inadmissible.

Brooks spent much of her time on the witness stand Tuesday afternoon deciphering dozens of pages of work emails sent between her and Mark Jensen in the months and weeks before Julie Jensen died, detailing when their relationship began, turned sexual, plans for a future together, and Jensen's interest in her previous sexual partners and the size of their genitalia.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Earlier in the day, another former co-worker and friend of Mark Jensen, Dave Nehring, testified that Jensen never got over an affair Julie Jensen had in the early 1990s, and found a notepad in Jensen's office filled with sketches of penises at the time.

Dave Nehring

The salacious testimony tying in with the prosecution's argument that it is related to the years-long harassment of the Jensen home with pornography and hangup phone calls that police were never able to solve, but suspected Mark Jensen was behind.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brooks will resume her testimony in the morning, followed by at least two other in-person witnesses for the state, including Pleasant Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wilkinson, who was an EMT at the time and the first to arrive at the Jensen home on Dec. 3, 1998 and then-Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Paul Ratzburg, who has since retired.

Special prosecutor Robert Jambois

More than a month has been set aside for the trial. However, on Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense said the trial is moving more quickly than anticipated. Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois said the state hopes to rest its case by the middle of next week.