Marijuana, mushrooms seized, Sparta man arrested

article

A Sparta man, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at two homes on March 8 and drugs were found.

The sheriff said the investigation, focused on marijuana sales to children, led to the arrest of Brandon Rand, 18, of Sparta.

The search warrants yielded the seizure of more than 45 pounds of marijuana, 300 grams of psilocin mushrooms and more than $30,000 in cash.

Rand was arrested for possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver psilocin and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff said, "Additional persons related to this investigation may be charged in the future."

Rand was in court Friday, March 10 for a bail/bond hearing and received a $1,000 signature bond.