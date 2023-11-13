Marcus Corporation's new Milwaukee headquarters revealed

article

The Marcus Corporation will be relocating and expanding its corporate and divisional headquarters to a new space in downtown Milwaukee, the company announced Monday.

The company will move to the Associated Bank River Center, 111 East Kilbourn Ave., in late spring or early summer 2024. The Marcus Corporation noted the move follows the prior owner's sale of the 100 East building and the buyer's planned conversion of the building from office to residential.

"For more than 70 years, The Marcus Corporation has called downtown Milwaukee home," chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation Gregory Marcus said in a news release. "Through our businesses, our philanthropy, our community service, and our workplace, we remain deeply committed to contributing to the vibrancy of our hometown. We like to say we are in the ‘people getting together’ business. I’m thrilled our new offices will do just that for our associates as we work to build great careers and make a difference for those we serve."

The Marcus Corporation is working with Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects on the new 52,000 square foot office space. It is nearby Marcus Hotels & Resorts' Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, and will feature a 100+ person state-of-the-art conference facility, tech lounge, health club and an Associated Bank branch.

"After six years of thoughtful renovation and investment, the Associated Bank River Center today brings together leading Milwaukee arts, finance, business, cuisine and tourism communities under one roof," president and CEO of Associated Bank Andy Harmening said in a news release. "Like The Marcus Corporation, we have been doing business in Milwaukee for decades, and we are continuing to deepen our investment in this city more and more. With the River Center, we wanted to provide a gathering space that intersects work, play and stay for locals and visitors alike in the heart of downtown. As a result, we’re delighted to welcome The Marcus Corporation and its employees to our world-class facility."

Approximately 200 Marcus Corporation, Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Marcus Theatres corporate associates will be based at 111 East Kilbourn Ave. The company employs more than 3,400 associates in Wisconsin.