Man’s remains found in machine at South Carolina recycling plant processed with 60K pounds of plastic waste

article

Authorities say they have found the remains of a man, missing since May, in a machine at a recycling plant in South Carolina.

According to FOX 4, Kansas City, Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordan, 20 was reported missing on May 5. He was last seen during his graveyard shift at the Industrial Recycling & Recovery, Inc. in Greer, South Carolina.

Over a month later, on June 10, The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was contacted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after they obtained evidence of human remains found at the recycling plant where Gordan worked.

An investigation was opened on June 16 in which the coroner’s office hired a forensic anthropologist and a forensic pathologist to examine the remains found in the machine.

At this point of the investigation, the remains had become indistinguishable to the 60,000 pounds of plastic waste that had been processed in the machine that Gordon worked on.

After several days of testing, authorities were able to report a positive result for Gordon’s DNA.

