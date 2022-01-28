Expand / Collapse search

Manitowoc County fatal crash, Sheboygan man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Sheboygan man died in a Manitowoc County crash on Friday morning, Jan. 28, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 32 and State Highway 57 southeast of Kiel around 9:45 a.m.

Preliminary investigation found the Sheboygan man was driving south and ran a stop sign, colliding with a pickup truck that was headed north. The Sheboygan man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 21-year-old New Holstein woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant passenger in the pickup truck was apparently uninjured.

