Manitowoc Co. Sheriff: 2 fatal crashes, leave 3 dead

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate crashes that left three people dead over the course of 10 hours on Nov. 25 into Nov. 26.

The first crash happened near the intersection of County Highway X and County Highway A around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in the Township of Schleswig.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver of an Audi A6 failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a semi-trailer driven by a 63-year-old Milwaukee man.

Two passengers in the Audi, a 21-year-old man from DePere and a 14-year-old boy from DePere, were both killed in the crash. The driver of the Audi sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The second crash happened near County Highway X and Centerville Road in the Town of Centerville shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

An investigation into the crash shows the 22-year-old driver from Sheboygan crossed the centerline before entering a ditch and hitting several trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed appears to be a factor in this crash.