Manhunt underway for Michigan gunman who allegedly confessed to killing 4

Police in Michigan are looking for a man accused of killing four people at a home in Sumpter Township on Saturday, Aug. 15.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Raymond Bailey, 37, of Sumpter Township, is the ex-boyfriend of one of two women who were killed.

Two men were also found dead from gunshot wounds at the home on Martinsville Road near Dunn Road in Sumpter Township. All of the victims were in their 30s.

Following the shooting, information was obtained to indicate Bailey fled north, possibly heading to the UP. His vehicle was found abandoned near Bay City, Michigan, officials said.

Detectives learned he allegedly confessed to the killings to several people via telephone and text messages.

A statewide "be on the lookout" alert was issued for Bailey.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact police.